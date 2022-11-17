Naira redesign: CBN instructs banks to open on Saturdays

The Central Bank of Nigeria has directed that commercial banks in the country remain open on Saturdays until January 31, 2023, in order to allow customers to return existing naira notes.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had announced intentions to revamp the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes by December 15, 2022.

Speaking at the CBN fair in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital, on Thursday, Osita Nwasinobi, CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department, stated that the new and existing notes will remain legal tender until January 31, 2023, when the existing notes will cease to be legal tender.

Read also: Senate session becomes heated over naira redesign

The theme of the CBN fair was “Promoting financial stability and economic development.”

Akpama Uket, acting director, Corporate Communications, CBN, stated that Deposit Money Banks have been directed to immediately begin returning existing currencies to the CBN.

“They have also been instructed to receive the existing banknotes beyond the threshold stipulated by the Cashless Policy without charges to customers.

“Consequently, you must return all the current N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes to your bank before the expiration of the deadline,” he said.

Read also: Naira redesign may crash dollar to N200 – EFCC Chairman

Meanwhile, the CBN warned Nigerians of the consequences of mishandling naira notes, saying, “Let me also reiterate the need to handle the naira with care. The naira remains a symbol of our national pride. Treat it with utmost dignity.

“Do not spray, squeeze or counterfeit the naira, as default goes with consequences.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 16, 2022

Naira redesign may crash dollar to N200 – EFCC Chairman

According to Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the dollar could fall to N200 following ...

YNaija November 16, 2022

Trump makes official his intention to run for president again in 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has announced his bid for the White House in 2024. This announcement comes at a ...

YNaija November 15, 2022

‘God bless PDP’- Tinubu makes verbal slip-up at APC Rally In Jos

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has garnered online attention for his verbal ...

YNaija November 12, 2022

INEC states that it is not looking into the US case against Tinubu, viral document a fake

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed claims that it is investigating a criminal forfeiture case involving All Progressives ...

YNaija November 12, 2022

Residents of Kaduna spend eight days praying atop a mountain due to ongoing fuel scarcity and hardship

As the fuel shortage in Kaduna and its environs has remained unabated, citizens of the state have continued to pray ...

YNaija November 10, 2022

We have no plans to ban any social media platform in the country however, we are monitoring recent Twitter developments – Lai Mohammed

The Nigerian government has stated that it has no plans to again prohibit social media platforms in the nation. Alhajir ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail