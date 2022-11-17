IGP meets with party leaders to discuss increasing security concerns regarding the 2023 elections

Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, is currently meeting with the leaders of all 18 political parties participating in the upcoming general election.

This meeting, which is taking place at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, was convened to prevent electoral violence prior to, during, and after the 2023 elections.

Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, reportedly represented his party, while Arugungu, national organizing secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, represented the ruling party.

In addition, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, and Labour Party officials are there.

Before the meeting moved behind closed doors, Baba stated that this meeting was necessary due to a trend inside “the national political space” that, if left unaddressed, may pose a threat not only to national security but also to the electoral process.

“Political violence manifest in three forms. First is violence that is targeted at the personnel and assets of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as recently witnessed in Ogun and Osun States.

“The second form of political violence manifests in form of inter-party intolerance and violence which often become particularly pronounced during campaigns, elections, and post-elections phases.

“It is on record that not less than fifty-two (52) cases of such politically-motivated, intra, and inter-party violence has been recorded across 22 states since the official commencement of campaigns for the 2023 General Elections on 28th September, 2022.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija November 17, 2022

Ghana reverses course, apologizes for Abuja travel warning

The government of Ghana has apologized for advising its nationals to avoid visiting Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign ...

YNaija November 16, 2022

Senate session becomes heated over naira redesign

Senator Uba Sani, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, moved a motion on the ...

YNaija November 16, 2022

Buhari inherited an economy in recession and turned it around – Yahaya Bello

According to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Nigeria is doing better than several developed countries thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari’s ...

YNaija November 15, 2022

Campaign for Tinubu and Shettima underway with Buhari and others in Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead All Progressives Congress (APC) officials to the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, ...

YNaija November 14, 2022

Child rights activist sues Peter Obi for involving a toddler in rally

Amb. Wale Ojo-Lanre, an advocate for children’s rights, has sued the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for N50 million ...

YNaija November 12, 2022

Naira Redesign: Everything you need to know

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will not change its mind about the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail