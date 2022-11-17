IGP meets with party leaders to discuss increasing security concerns regarding the 2023 elections

Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, is currently meeting with the leaders of all 18 political parties participating in the upcoming general election.

This meeting, which is taking place at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, was convened to prevent electoral violence prior to, during, and after the 2023 elections.

Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, reportedly represented his party, while Arugungu, national organizing secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, represented the ruling party.

In addition, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, and Labour Party officials are there.

Before the meeting moved behind closed doors, Baba stated that this meeting was necessary due to a trend inside “the national political space” that, if left unaddressed, may pose a threat not only to national security but also to the electoral process.

“Political violence manifest in three forms. First is violence that is targeted at the personnel and assets of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as recently witnessed in Ogun and Osun States.

“The second form of political violence manifests in form of inter-party intolerance and violence which often become particularly pronounced during campaigns, elections, and post-elections phases.

“It is on record that not less than fifty-two (52) cases of such politically-motivated, intra, and inter-party violence has been recorded across 22 states since the official commencement of campaigns for the 2023 General Elections on 28th September, 2022.”