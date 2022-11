On December 22nd, 2022, sensational fast-riser Asake will be the headliner for Day 2 of Flytime Fest 2022.

A viral post circulating on Twitter has revealed the cost of VIP tickets for the event and many of the fans of the musician are not pleased with it.

See prices below.

Here are some reactions to the ticket prices on Twitter.

70k for VIP wey I go still stand? Na now I understand wetin Asake mean by “Prepare yourself” 😭😭 — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐥𝐊 🌴 (@TheMahleek) November 17, 2022

Asake indexed his pricing to the USD without considering the fact that we are simply too poor in Nigeria. Imagine paying $100 for a regular ticket. Wish him all the best but I am out — Igwe (@Ssaasquatch) November 17, 2022

70k for Asake concert, when i fit sub ₦500 2GB carry enter Poco lee Snapchat status go watch dey highlights — Ó.G.B (@OGBdeyforyou) November 17, 2022

As we dey shout ticket for Asake's concert via Flytime fest dey expensive. People go still full there, them sabi their target audience. 😂 — 𝑺 𝑵 𝑬 𝑯 ➐ (@SnehQueenBee) November 17, 2022

70k for Asake Concert? Money wey I go find small change join use am complete Bsc for UNILORIN. — Alhaji TripleHay👑 (@Boi_TripleHay) November 17, 2022

Asake standing Ticket na 70k? Na to sit ontop stage dey watch am eye to eye as he dey perform. — Steady Boy🤍 (@Steadyyboyy) November 17, 2022

70k to stand up and struggle to breathe just to see someone that has one head all in the name of concert ???



Wyd ASAKE 😂😂 — B.U.S.A.Y.O.M.I💦🍑 (@BusayoOtebata) November 17, 2022