Ghana reverses course, apologizes for Abuja travel warning

The government of Ghana has apologized for advising its nationals to avoid visiting Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says it is unaware of the threat to its citizens in Nigeria’s capital and regrets any inconveniences its earlier travel advisory’ may have caused.

It was previously reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advise on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, warning citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja, citing terrorism, kidnapping, and other types of instability as severe concerns.

However, in a follow-up advisory titled “Re: Security Update in Abuja, Nigeria,” which the Ministry issued to “all media houses,” the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry stated that it is not aware of any threat directed at Ghanaians “who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.”

The Statement reads: ”The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to refer to the travel advisory published this evening, Wednesday 16th November 2022 advising against non-essential travel to Abuja and wishes to state that the statement was unauthorised.

”The Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.

”The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration regrets any inconvenience this may have caused to the traveling public,” it said.

