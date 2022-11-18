Nigeria loses 4-0 to Portugal in World Cup friendly; 133 million Nigerians are multidimensionally poor – NBS | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria loses 4-0 to Portugal in World Cup friendly

Buhari fires NYSC DG

Alleged $2.8m fraud: EFCC arraigns fake FBI Commander

133 million Nigerians are multidimensionally poor – NBS

FG expresses concern over killing of three Nigerians in South Africa

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Nigeria loses 4-0 to Portugal in World Cup friendly

The Super Eagles lost 4-0 to 2016 Euro champions Portugal at the 50,000-capacity Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday night, extending their unbeaten run to 13 friendlies.

Bruno Fernandes scored the first goal for the European giants in the ninth minute, and the midfielder added the second from the penalty spot in the 35th minute.

Goncalo Ramos, who replaced Andre Silvain in the 66th minute, made it three for the home team. Eight minutes before the full time, Joao Mario scored to make it four. Fernando Santos’ team will now travel to Qatar on Friday.

Nigeria’s last friendly victory took place in March 2019, when they defeated Egypt 1-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium thanks to an early goal from Genk attacker Paul Onuachu.

The defeat also means that the 62-year-old Portuguese strategist has failed to win any of Nigeria’s four friendlies.

Peseiro lined up in a 4-4-2 system on Thursday, with Calvin Bassey at left back, Bright Osayi-Samuel at right back, and Kevin Akpoguma and William Troost-Ekong in center defense.

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and Alex Iwobi of Everton were put in midfield, while Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman played on the flanks. Surprisingly, Joe Aribo and Terem Moffi led the onslaught.

Buhari fires NYSC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate removal of Brigadier-General Muhammad Kukah Fadah from his position as Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

Although the presidency has not given reasons for Gen. Fadah’s dismissal, credible sources in the Villa have reported that the army officer’s removal is not unrelated to the fact that the he allegedly displayed ‘glaring incompetence’ in the six months he has piloted the affairs of NYSC.

According to reports, the fired NYSC Director General has been ordered to give over to the organization’s most senior civil servant, who will operate as DG in the interim.

Alleged $2.8m fraud: EFCC arraigns fake FBI Commander

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday charged Ijeboi Dennis and Obade Monday to court.

They were arraigned before Justice Abubakar Baba Shani of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Apo, Abuja.

Dennis (a.k.a. Andrew Tran Huynh) and Monday had claimed to be a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) commander and a Diplomat Director.

The defendants are accused of conspiracy and obtaining $2,822,860 by false pretense.

The EFCC said they defrauded Holly Ngo, a United States citizen, while posing as American doctors stranded in Afghanistan.

The agency indicted Dennis, Monday, Ekhoguagbon Osazuwa Patrick (a.k.a.Patrick Paul – at large) and Omage Emmanuel Omole (deceased).

The five-count charges narrated how they perpetrated the alleged fraud between January 2021 and September 2021 in Abuja.

The offence violates Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act,2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The judge overruled the objection of their lawyer, S. T. Sanni, that his clients received the charge and proof of evidence only on Wednesday.

After they pleaded “not guilty”, prosecution counsel Christopher Mshelia prayed the court to set a date for trial and remand them.

Sanni, however, requested that Dennis and Monday remain in EFCC custody pending determination of their bail application.

But Justice Baba Shani remanded the defendants at the Suleja Correctional Facility and adjourned till January 11, 2023.

133 million Nigerians are multidimensionally poor – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says 133 million Nigerians are multidimensionally poor.

Multidimensional poverty encompasses deprivations experienced by poor people — such as poor health, lack of education, inadequate living standards, and living in environmentally hazardous areas, among others, according to Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative.

The NBS said this on Thursday in its latest National Multidimensional Poverty Index Report.

According to the report, 63 percent of Nigerians are poor due to a lack of access to health, education, and living standards, alongside unemployment and shocks.

The report shows that three out of five Nigerians live in poverty.

The statistical office said the Nigeria MPI (2022) survey was conducted across the 109 senatorial districts, establishing a baseline for the local government area (LGA) survey due in 2023, and future two-yearly national surveys. It added that the MPI offers a multivariate form of poverty assessment, identifying deprivations across health, education, living standards, work, and shocks.

In 2020, NBS reported that more than 80 million Nigerians live below the poverty line.

The report added that over half of the population who are multidimensionally poor cook with dung, wood, or charcoal rather than clean energy.

“High deprivations are also apparent in sanitation, time to healthcare, food insecurity and housing,” the report reads.

“Multidimensional poverty is higher in rural areas, where 72 percent of people are poor, compared to 42 percent of people in urban areas.

“Approximately 70 percent of Nigeria’s population live in rural areas, yet these areas are home to 80 percent of poor people; the intensity of rural poverty is also higher: 42 percent in rural areas compared to 37 percent in urban areas.”

Furthermore, the report said 65 percent of poor people — 86 million – live in the North, while 35 percent — nearly 47 million – live in the south.

FG expresses concern over killing of three Nigerians in South Africa

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the killings of three Nigerians in South Africa between the 14th and 17th of November, 2022.

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, in a statement issued Thursday, noted that it was saddened by the latest reports of killings of Nigerians in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It explained that the killings of Nigerians in South Africa were a result of intra-community violence that had not been adequately managed.

The Mission, however, appealed for calm and restraint while efforts were made by the High Commission, Consulate General, and South African authorities to curb the violence.

It also called on religious/traditional and community leaders to bring their spiritual and moral authority to bear on current efforts toward an amicable resolution of the issues.

It said, “The Consulate General of Nigeria is saddened by the latest reports of killings of Nigerians in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“Preliminary accounts indicate that three Nigerians were shot and killed between 14th and 17th November 2022 due to intra-community violence that has not been adequately managed. This is a source of grave concern to the Mission and well-meaning Nigerians.”

It also urged the community to be law-abiding and refer all disputes to relevant law enforcement agencies for assistance.

While commiserating with families of victims of the latest killings, the Consulate General appealed to members of the Nigerian community in Durban to eschew violence and any action that could lead to a degeneration of the current situation.