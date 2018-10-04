The Late 5: Buhari meets APC Governors over chaotic primaries; Governors Shettima, Al-Makura emerge as APC Senatorial candidates | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with nine governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governors who met with the President are Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Sani Bello (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Tanko Almakura (Nasarawa).

According to Imo Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Rochas Okorocha who spoke to newsmen after the meeting, “We came to review the various crises characterizing our primaries especially the APC with a view to finding solution. So, we are looking for a way out in this regard. We are going to find solution, our party believes in justice, equity and fairness.”

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the dismissal of two judges; R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court and James T. Agbadu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria. As contained in a statement issued by the council’s spokesman, on Thursday, Soji Oye, both judges had petitions against them from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged malpractice. Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Cross River Central Senatorial elections in 2019 election, scoring 50,729 votes to beat his closest challenger Prof Oka Martins who came second with 19, 349 votes. In same vein, Senator Smart Adeyemi has won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the candidate for the Kogi West senatorial district for the 2019 general election, polled 1,659 votes to defeat his closest rival; Dr Toyin Akanle, who got 104 votes. The Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Oluremi Tinubu on Thursday clinched the ticket of the APC ahead of the general election, having emerged unopposed in the list of aspirants released by the National Working Committee of the APC and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena. The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of 30 suspects in Doi Du community in Plateau State, in connection with the disappearance of one of a retired senior officer.

According to the information posted on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday night, weapons were recovered from some of the Suspects including, 3 X locally made single Barrel Guns, 3 X locally Made Pistols. Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno on Thursday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Borno Central in the 2019 elections, polling 2,735 votes to beat his opponent Alhaji Ali Wurge who scored 5 votes. Similarly, Nasarawa governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to represent the party in the Nasarawa South Senatorial election in 2019, polling 1,262 votes to defeat his opponent, Salisu Egyegbola, who had 312 votes. Similarly, the Deputy Governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan, has been elected as the APC flag bearer for the Jigawa North-East Senatorial elections in 2019 scoring 1,863 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Alhaji Ahmad Garba, who polled 142 votes. Former Deputy Governor of Benue, Steven Lawani, has emerged the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Benue South Senatorial election in 2019, after he scored 1,321 votes to defeat Comrade Daniel Onjeh who polled 1,059 votes. And stories from around the world: Western countries issued coordinated denunciations of Russia on Thursday for running what they described as a global hacking campaign, targeting institutions from sports anti-doping bodies to a nuclear power company and the chemical weapons watchdog. (Reuters) British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s jibe likening the EU to the Soviet Union was “as unwise as it is insulting”, the president of the European Council says. In a statement alongside Irish PM Leo Varadkar, Donald Tusk called for “respect”, saying as someone who spent half his life in the Soviet bloc: “I know what I am talking about.” (BBC) Turkey will not leave Syria until the Syrian people hold an election, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. (Reuters) The US Senate moved closer to confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Thursday after Republicans said a new FBI investigation found nothing to corroborate sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump’s nominee. (AFP) The Dutch defence minister has said the Netherlands disrupted a Russian hacking attack and expelled four Russian intelligence officers. (Al Jazeera)