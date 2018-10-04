This emotional third teaser for ‘Chief Daddy’ will leave you in anticipation

The third of five teasers for the movie Chief Daddy has been released by EbonyLife Films. This teaser, like previous ones, captures some of the hilarious scenes from this delightful comedy-drama.

Chief Daddy tells the story of affluent and flamboyant Chief Beecroft and the dramatic events that occur following his death. Captured in this teaser are Chief Daddy’s daughters, Tinu and Teni, played by Kate Henshaw and Funke Akindele, expressing their distaste for his wife, Lady Kay (Joke Silva). This dramatic clip is only a sneak peek into the craziness of Chief Daddy’s household after his demise.

The executive producer Mo Abudu said, “We had so much fun filming these scenes. Kate and Funke totally embodied their characters, showing how passionate and protective they are about all matters concerning their father. This is only a glimpse of what the movie has to offer; we guarantee that viewers will have the time of their lives.”

Like previous EbonyLife films, Fifty and The Wedding Party movies, Chief Daddy is expected to be the biggest release of the Christmas holidays, due to its stellar cast.

This includes (in alphabetical order): Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor and Joke Silva. Chief Daddy was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

The movie is scheduled for cinema release from December 14 but fans can look forward to two more teasers in October and a full-length official trailer in November.

Here is the teaser for your enjoyment:

See previous teasers below: