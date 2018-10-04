Twitter is still on the debate on why there are more male superheroes than female superheroes

It all began with a simple tweet posted yesterday, from @JusttLit who wanted to know why there are more male superheroes than female superheroes.

The question has since generated comments and a myriad of perspectives, with an opportunity to reignite the DC versus Marvel wars. But the most popular response was from feminist Ozzy Etomi, who opined that comics were written by men for a largely male audience.

Traditionally, comic books catered to boys from a point of interest just as girls wanted Barbie dolls, so it made commercial sense for comic behemoths like Marvel to be wholly invested in this gendered marketing. Even with standalone comic series that centred female superheroes, they had to be sexualised with (unrealistic) bodily proportions so as not to alienate male readers.

In the era of Marvel/DC superhero movies overload, female superheroes are now getting their deserved screen time: Wonder Woman, with a sequel on the horizon and the Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey, which will see Harley teaming up with DC heroines like Black Canary and The Huntress and due out in 2020.

Why are there more male superheroes to female superheroes is akin to asking why there are more cisgender, heterosexual characters in movies, albeit the rise of queer cinema in the last couple of years. Like the aforementioned reason for male superhero representation, the reception to queer movies is usually steeped in homophobia, so much so that studios tend to make queer characters appear “straight” or what I’ll just call hetero-washing, all the more digestible for straight viewers.

Still, though, one can argue that the reason for more male superhero movies is because these movies have to follow the chronology embedded in their comic book roots. Marvel had to make a Black Panther movie before Shuri is coronated as the new Black Panther, but whether she will get a standalone movie soon will be a matter of studio priorities. Nevertheless, writers like Nnedi Okorafor have been saturating the comic and literary landscapes with female superheroes and black heroines, who really don’t need capes.

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

