Shan George’s upcoming ‘Migration (Blood Farm)’ stars Ramsey Nouah and Beverly Osu

Migration

Shan George belongs to a school of ‘90s Nollywood actresses working their way back into the zeitgeist. Her production company Shandel Productions has been the engine driving her renaissance, starting with 2014’s Finding Goodluck and 2016’s One Good Man directed by Stanley Williams, and stars Vivian Metchie, Femi Branch, Segun Arinze and Bukky Wright.

RELATED: Here's what we think of the fight scene that trended last weekend

Last year, George produced Grey Shadows, a movie inspired by her mother’s seven-year illness and the poor state of health services in Nigeria. Her new movie Migration (Blood Farm), which she announced through her Instagram, isn’t seemingly weighed down with gravitas. Shot in Cross River and Lagos, Migration (Blood Farm) is directed by Nwakile Ozoemena and recruits known faces like Segun Arinze, Zack Orji, Lilian Bach, Beverly Osu and a sprinkling of foreign actors like Charles Parker and Farhan Ahmed.

So what’s Migration (Blood Farm) about? We wish we knew, but there’s a promise of a trailer to give us some insight into the plot. More importantly, if it will be worth watching at the cinemas. No release date has been announced yet.

 

