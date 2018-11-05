Rising fashion talent from Nigeria FAMS NG presents the Towunmi collection

Rising African fashion brand FAMS NG is here with a lookbook for its TOWUNMI collection which won the creative designer the Menswear designer of the year award at the recently concluded Nigerian Student Fashion And Design Week (NSFDW).

The #FamsSS19 latest release dubbed TOWÚNMÌ (The One I Desire) signifies ready to wear streetstyle pieces that are more democratic than other high fashion labels, reaching out to the ever dynamic generation of the millennials.

The brand marked by a conceptual and deconstructive attitude and questioning the conventions of the life we live in, created a collection influenced by the desire of a youth faced with everyday hustle, societal beliefs, inconvenient means of movement and the not-so-pleasing weather condition in a typical Lagos to remain conveniently stylish and keeping the eyes gazed at one while pushing for greater heights on the busiest street in Africa.

Designer: @fams_ng

Direction: @adetututosin_ @iamsarhmie

Photography by: @acupofmikey

Models: @dat_multitalented_doc @nelskiddy @funkie_bookie