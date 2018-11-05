Israel Adesanya came out victorious in the middleweight division | See interesting takeaways from UFC230

It was fight night last Saturday, as Ultimate Fighting Champions held its pay-per-view event UFC230 on November 3. It was, indeed, a special night for the world of combat sports as the main event pit two champions against each other. Daniel Comier and Derick Lewis faced off in an exciting bout and Derick ended up tapping to Daniel in the second minute of the second round. Daniel broke UFC record by becoming the first dual heavyweight champion.

Also, Lagos born Israel Adesanya also came out victorious in the middleweight division against Derek Brunson, pushing his chances at the championship at the middleweight and his professional MMA record to 15 wins, zero losses and zero draws. In typical Nigerian fashion, he celebrated with a shaku shaku dance, after his victory. It is also interesting to note that he claims Nigeria as his nationality, making it possible that we might have a Nigerian UFC champion soon. The first ever in history.

A big take away from the event came from Dana white’s interview. He was asked who was the next contender for Daniel’s belts and he said it was most likely Brock Lesnar. This presents some complications, as Brock Lesnar recently won the WWE Universal championship from Braun Strowman. This might require him to commit to the company, making it hard for his contract to simply be waived off.

Brock’s contract with the WWE expiry date is unclear, but rumour has that he is set to lose the WWE championship before the year runs out, ultimately becoming free from his legal obligations with the WWE. this would give him time tomprepare for  a UFC comeback, against the champion Daniel or former Champion, Jon bone Jones

It would be exciting to see Brock back in the octagon, and also a Nigerian UFC Champion.

