Court strikes out treason charges against alleged Independence Day bomber, Charles Okah

A Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out one of the charges brought against Charles Okah, the alleged architect of the 2010 Independence Day bombing.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole said the charges were dismissed because the evidence against him was insufficient to prove the case of treason.

Kolawole said the evidence failed to prove that Jonathan was rushed out of the eagle square, venue of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Nigeria’s independence, Premium Times.

He also said the evidence cited by the prosecution failed to prove that governors who attended a meeting on March 15, 2010, in Warri, Delta State, where another blast occurred, were also intimidated.

Kolawole however, dismissed a no-case submission filed by Okah and other defendants.

Okah now faces only terrorism charge.