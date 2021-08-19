COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,149 new cases, Algeria blames groups it links to Morocco, Israel for wildfires | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Guinea monitoring 172 contact cases of Marburg virus victim

Guinean health officials are monitoring 172 contact cases of a man who died of Marburg virus, Health Minister Remy Lamah said Thursday. – The Guardian reports.

Algeria blames groups it links to Morocco, Israel for wildfires

Algeria blames its recent deadly fires on two groups it recently designated as “terrorist” organisations, adding that one of them was backed by Morocco and Israel. – Aljazeera reports.

Apple Urged to Drop Project to Analyze iMessages and Images for Sexual Abuse – Ghana and Tanzania among signatories.

More than 90 political and advocacy groups around the world have published an open letter urging Apple to abandon plans to scan messages from children for nudity and phones from adults for images child sexual abuse. – FR24 reports.

Eritrea: UN experts demand release of human rights defender held 20 years without charge

UN experts today demanded the release of journalist and human rights defender Dawit Isaak, imprisoned without trial in Eritrea since 2001, amid uncertainty about whether he is even still alive. – Pulse reports.

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,149 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,149 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest number of infections in any single day since last February.

