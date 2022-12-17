Croatia defeats Morocco 2-1 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place match

On Saturday, the Croatian national soccer team defeated Morocco, 2-1, to finish third in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The game began with a raucous back-and-forth. Croatia would get on the board early, with Joško Gvardiol bouncing a header into the net just seven minutes into the game to give the Croatians a 1-0 lead. However, feisty Morocco would not be held off the board for long, as Achraf Dari would tie the game just two minutes later with a header of his own.

Croatia would not be denied, though, as Mislav Oršić would help them regain the lead just prior to halftime. Despite a flurry of chances from Morocco in the second half, the Croatians were able to keep the ball out of their net, holding on for the 2-1 victory.

This marks the second straight FIFA World Cup that Croatia has finished in the top three of the tournament. In 2018, they were the runners-up in the championship game, losing to France — who will look to repeat as world champions on Sunday when they face Argentina in the final.

Despite their loss, the game capped off a historic run for Morocco, unlikely underdogs who became the story of the World Cup this year. They became the first African team to make it to the semifinal of a World Cup, narrowly losing to France in a bid to play for the championship.

