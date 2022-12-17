One of the four persons hospitalized following Asake’s show in Brixton passes away

A woman has died from injuries sustained in a crush during a concert at London’s Brixton O2 Academy, where a number of other people were also injured.

On Thursday, a “substantial number of individuals” tried to force their way inside the concert of Afro-pop artist Asake, prompting the show’s midway abandonment, according to the Met Police.

The Met has confirmed that Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, from Newham, east London, passed away early Saturday morning at a local hospital.

Two more ladies, ages 21 and 23, are still in serious condition, authorities said.

Asake expressed his “overwhelming sadness” and “devastation” over her passing.

The musician also stated that he had talked to Ms. Ikumelo’s loved ones and urged everyone to “keep them in our prayers.”

Academy Music Group, which owns and runs the venue, said in a statement: “All at O2 Academy Brixton and Academy Music Group are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Rebecca’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news at this extremely difficult time.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also wrote in a tweet he was “heartbroken” by the death.

To “guarantee nothing like this happens again,” he stated, “it is imperative that the investigation into what transpired concludes as quickly as possible.”

Social media videos captured the mob all the way from the street to the entrance gates.

The force said more than 4,000 people were in attendance at the gig and it has set up a website for people to submit relevant photos and videos.

The Nigerian musician Asake, often known as Mr. Money, performed the last of three sold-out gigs at the venue.

In a tweet sent out before the show, he specifically requested that no one try to enter the venue without a ticket.

In a statement published on Twitter on Saturday, Asake said: “I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

“My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the venue management and the police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.”

He urged anyone with information to contact police.

