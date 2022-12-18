Lionel Messi and Argentina win the FIFA 2022 World Cup

After a thrilling 3-3 draw in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, Lionel Messi and Argentina won the tournament on penalties, a feat that will go down in history as one of the greatest achievements of his illustrious career. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick in the game.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty kick in the shootout, giving La Albiceleste a 4-2 victory after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni both missed for Les Bleus. La Albiceleste had led 2-0 and 3-2 in extra time.

Messi, 35, had hinted that this title match might be his final World Cup appearance, and he duly responded to the occasion by opening the goal with a brilliant penalty kick 23 minutes into the game. With the goal, he made history by becoming the first player to score in every game of a single World Cup.

France wanted to become the first team in 60 years to successfully defend their title, but they were clearly inferior for large portions of the game, and Argentina’s 2-0 halftime lead was not a huge shock.

Angel Di Maria was recalled for this final and repaid manager Lionel Scaloni’s decision with a lively performance, winning the penalty for the opening goal before capping off a beautiful team move on 36 minutes.

The game was supposed to be a torch-passing event between Messi and his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, but the Frenchman was mostly a non-factor until a moment of brilliance flipped the match’s momentum.

Mbappe scored a penalty in the 80th minute and then, only seconds later, tied the game with a beautiful one-two and a stunning volley.

Mbappe retained his cool from the penalty spot three minutes from the finish to set up a penalty shootout, becoming only the second man in history to achieve a hat trick in a World Cup final after Lionel Messi.

However, the French’s hopes were dashed as Argentina scored from the penalty spot to win their third World Cup and become the second team to ever win the tournament despite losing the first match.

