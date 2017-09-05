DACA program: Trump challenges Congress to be ready to act

President Donald Trump as resumed to his preferred portal of expression “Twitter”. This time, the President is aiming no dig or swipe at anyone but rather, he is posing a challenge to Congress.

Mr Trump who recently resolved to end the DACA program with a six month delay for Congress to work on has challenged the lawmakers to swing into action on the development.

He wrote, “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”.

DACA is a policy created by former President Barack Obama that protects nearly 800,000 young people brought to the US illegally as children, often called “Dreamers,” from deportation and allows them to work legally.

The President’s decision to ban the program will receive wide lash from Democrats who have threatened not to support GOP lawmakers in their coveted agendas if Trump should halt the policy.