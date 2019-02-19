DanceGATHERING 2019 to shut down Broad street, promises lots of excitement

Following the unfortunate situation of the postponement of the national elections, which now coincides with our international performance weekend of danceGATHERING, which has brought together 83 artists, thinkers and designers from 29 cities globally, it was initially billed to shut down BROAD STREET on the 23rd and 24th February. After many consultations with security personnel and key people within the Lagos youth community, we’ve decided to move on with our plan.

In essence, the election curfew runs till 4 pm, which was our initial kick-off time, we will therefore, start off late on Saturday, but we urge you all to come out en masse and support as early as you can get there, we will need more hands for the setup to go quick.

With your positive creative energy, let’s make ourselves heard in this country, this country belongs to us all, and we must be willing to lay down acts of courage and make statements that sometimes goes against the status quo.

This isn’t a protest but a celebration of our own free and creative will, as young people with alternative views towards development and the future, we have therefore decided to use alternative measures in organizing ourselves, our initial target was to bring together a minimum of 3000 people to gather on BROAD STREET for each day, but in order not to call upon unsolicited attention, we wouldn’t want to make so much noise on traditional media about this, we therefore urge well meaning liberated people, especially young people to help us spread the word through their newsletters, WhatsApp groups, private messages and word of mouth and other platforms available to you. Each one bring Ten is the rule.

Let’s come out on Saturday, and let’s make a statement simply by having fun on the street with an array of international artists.