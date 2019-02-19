Article

DanceGATHERING 2019 to shut down Broad street, promises lots of excitement

Following the unfortunate situation of the postponement of the national elections, which now coincides with our international performance weekend of  danceGATHERING, which has brought together 83 artists, thinkers and designers from 29 cities globally, it was initially billed to shut down BROAD STREET on the 23rd and 24th February.  After many consultations with security personnel and key people within the Lagos youth community, we’ve decided to move on with our plan.
In essence, the election curfew runs till 4 pm, which was our initial kick-off time, we will therefore, start off late on Saturday, but we urge you all to come out en masse and support as early as you can get there, we will need more hands for the setup to go quick.
With your positive creative energy, let’s make ourselves heard in this country, this country belongs to us all, and we must be willing to lay down acts of courage and make statements that sometimes goes against the status quo. 
This isn’t a protest but a celebration of our own free and creative will, as young people with alternative views towards development and the future, we have therefore decided to use alternative measures in organizing ourselves, our initial target was to bring together a minimum of 3000 people to gather on BROAD STREET for each day, but in order not to call upon unsolicited attention, we wouldn’t want to make so much noise on traditional media about this, we therefore urge well meaning liberated people, especially young people to help us spread the word through their newsletters, WhatsApp groups, private messages and word of mouth and other platforms available to you. Each one bring Ten is the rule. 
 
Let’s come out on Saturday, and let’s make a statement simply by having fun on the street with an array of international artists. 

For further enquiry, please contact us via [email protected]
Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor February 19, 2019

Timi Dakolo, Iyin Aboyeji, Adaora Mbelu, Bolanle Olukanni, others turn up for official opening of The Joy Hub

Timi Dakolo, Iyin Aboyeji, Adebola Williams, Adaora Mbelu, and Bolanle Olukanni were among the personalities present yesterday in Surulere, Lagos ...

Sponsor February 18, 2019

How listening has become a core feature of Sanwo-Olu’s campaign

As far as political campaigns go in Nigeria, how the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, ...

Sponsor February 16, 2019

Healthy never tasted better with Sweet Kiwi Frozen Yogurt

Celebrating 2019 National Froyo Day With Sweet Kiwi!!  On the 6th of February, 2019, Sweet Kiwi celebrated National Froyo Day ...

Sponsor February 13, 2019

Nigerian-British furniture designer Yinka Ilori brings explosion of colour to innovative collaboration with Universal Music for the Brit Awards

Universal Music, the leading music company have revealed an exciting collaboration with British artist and designer Yinka Ilori for next week’s BRIT Awards. As part of ...

Sponsor February 13, 2019

Condom brand Durex wants couples to have more time for love

Durex through its recent launch of the Performa condom in Nigeria is optimistic about enhancing bedroom intimacy between partners while ...

Sponsor February 13, 2019

7 #NextLevel benefits coming to you as you choose to go higher this Saturday

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has done a lot in fulfilling its promises to Nigerians over the last 3 and half ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail