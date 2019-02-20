The Big 5: Shettima dares Boko Haram after recent attack on convoy; Military has no role to play in the conduct of elections – Atiku | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Shettima dares Boko Haram after attack on convoy

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State says he will be going back to Gamboru Ngala in a non-bullet vehicle next week despite the recent attack on his convoy by members of Boko Haram’s Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction.

Shettima said this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents at the end of an expanded security meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Military has no role to play on the conduct of elections – Atiku

Following President’s Buhari comments that those who engage in snatching ballot boxes will pay with their lives, APC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has said the president’s directive was “a painful reminder of the era of dictatorship and military rule,” arguing that, beyond its constitutional mandate to protect national integrity and the borders, “the military has no role to play in the conduct of elections.”

Atiku said this Peoples Democratic Party’s National Executive Council meeting at the party headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

INEC postponed polls to protect APC – PDP

National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Olorogun Andrew Okagbere, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of postponing the presidential and National Assembly elections to “protect” All Progressives Congress, APC. He said this addressing journalists on Tuesday.

Ohaneze Ndigbo urges Igbo youths to vote on Feb. 23

The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, has urged Igbo youths not to be demoralised by the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly Election. The National President of Ohaneze Ndigbo’s Youth Wing, Arthur Obiorah, made the appeal while addressing newsmen in Awka, on Tuesday.

Bernie Sander launches second presidential campaign

Senator Bernie Sanders, who once campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and lost narrowly to Hillary Clinton, has now set his sights on the White House once again.

His announcement on Tuesday came with a blast of President Donald Trump, who he dubbed a national embarrassment and a pathological liar.