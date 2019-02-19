Today’s Noisemakers: Dami Elebe, Double Eph, Elnathan John, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Nigerian comedians disgust me. Watching this Netflix documentary makes me want to vomit. You are all a disgrace. — mega-maku (@cust3rd) February 19, 2019

We been knew, sis.

So my village meeting in Lagos is arranging transport for those who wish to return home this weekend to cast their vote. Those using their cars are offering spaces.

Only condition is: ownership of a PVC. That’s the spirit. #NigeriaDecides2019 — Sylva Nze Ifedigbo (@nzesylva) February 19, 2019

About 15 people unfollowed my Instagram art page between last night and now because I brought up the issue of rape. I’m so happy about this. Please carry your load and go. 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 If you want to unfollow me here too, biko do it, because I will continue to fight against rape. — Renike (@iamrenike) February 19, 2019

Y’all I’m tired of this country!!! Carpenter came to replace buttons on my armchairs to match the newly reupholstered couch. Can you tell me why after tearing a massive hole in the fabric of the couch he asked me “Do you have needle and thread?!”

I am angryyyy!!!!! — Imoteda (@Imoteda) February 19, 2019

As a government, if you have people who are willing to support your every bad decision, you won’t need to do better. — Written By (@DamiElebe) February 19, 2019

One of the most terrifying things has finally happened – a colleague and I are wearing the exact same shirt in the office today — tyro (@DoubleEph) February 19, 2019

People who leave one clap on Medium, why? Who hurt you as a child? You know you can’t exchange the claps for cash or drugs? You will not fall ill or get an STI if you applaud properly. Giving one clap is like tapping a stranger on the train and saying: “You look a bit pretty.” — The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) February 19, 2019