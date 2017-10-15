The Thread: “Dear Rochas Okorocha, you’re mad for this statue of Jacob Zuma”

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has just erected a statue of President Jacob Zuma of South Africa and Nigerians are not cool with it.
That’s not all. The governor also named a street after Zuma and conferred him with the chieftaincy title – Ochiagha di oha mma of Igbo land.
Trust Nigerians, they already registered their anger and disappointment on Twitter.
See reactions below:
Like Rochas, like Fayose
What Ayodele Fayose is to PDP is same thing Rochas Okorocha is to APC.
— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 15, 2017
When we talk about CLASSIC & UNDILUTED buffoonery,
PDP has Ayo Fayose
APC has Rochas Okorocha
They are both Governors
1 – 1 draw. 😂😂😂😂😂
— Banky (@AdeBanqie) October 15, 2017
Rochas Okorocha: Imo state people hate this Jacob Zuma statue, let me build one for Nnamdi Azikiwe
His Inner mind: No, build one for Mugabe pic.twitter.com/aLNxaRgsQz
— FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) October 15, 2017
Rochas has gone mad
Rochas Okorocha really might have a mental problem and we'll all be here thinking it's just bants.
— Sensei. (@SirHenry_) October 15, 2017
It can only take a man great in yansh-licking to reach this height of stupidity.
Rochas Okorocha over do am this time. Tufiakwa! pic.twitter.com/8lPONS7JoL
— Agwọ Tụrụ Mbe (@Henrikachi) October 15, 2017
Rochas Okorocha:The Mad King of Imo State.
— Joseph Mez (@Iam_mizzytan) October 15, 2017
Dear Rochas Okorocha you're mad for this statue of Jacob Zuma you built in Imo State. pic.twitter.com/Hg2l7Akkd0
— A B D U L-W A S I U (@Uthman_Waxcav) October 15, 2017
I know today is Sunday & this is probably wrong, but Rochas Okorocha is very mad for this statue of Jacob Zuma He built in Imo State pic.twitter.com/5O0JTIY48x
— Tweeter Active (@_Tweeteractive) October 15, 2017
A disgrace
South African social media platforms have been laughing at us for hours. Rochas Okorocha has disgraced ALL Nigerians not just Imo state pic.twitter.com/NoulrI2WGm
— Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) October 14, 2017
Rochas Okorocha should have just stayed a benevolent billionaire. A statue for Jacob Zuma is the height of insanity at a time like this.
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 15, 2017
Jacob Zuma rock
Won't be suprised if Rochas Okorocha brings Jacob Zuma to Abuja and rename Zuma rock to Jacob Zuma rock.
— SUPERHEATED STEAM (@dhe_Mechanic) October 15, 2017
S.A Twitter patiently waiting for a teeetwar with TwitterNG so that they can troll us with Governor Rochas Okorocha's stupidity. pic.twitter.com/JmhHIhnPLA
— PRESIDENT OKONKWO (@IkechuQwu) October 15, 2017
Nigerians: Governor Rochas Okorocha is owing civil servant salaries.
Jacob Zuma: And so ? pic.twitter.com/MsfqtvhNz4
— Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) October 15, 2017
Remember Xenophobia
Rochas Okorocha built statue & road to honour Zuma, South Africa pres.
Rumour* Statue- N520M😨
But, Nigerians are presently attacked in SA😢 pic.twitter.com/recOs0bpd4
— Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) October 15, 2017
#AdForumCo Rochas Okorocha spent 520M on a statue of SA President Jacob Zuma who has done nothing to stop Xenophobic attacks on our citizens pic.twitter.com/FyXhB0SbAh
— AdForumCo (@AdForumCo) October 15, 2017
Rochas Okorocha celebrating Jacob Zuma who hasnt done anything tangible to stop Xenophobic attack on Nigerians is shameful. Imo State i hail pic.twitter.com/yaIxS6z1q7
— Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) October 15, 2017
knock it down!
.@SAPresident statue unveiled in Imo State by Rochas Okorocha. I predict the inappropriate dung will get knocked down within a year. pic.twitter.com/c66OyeEyIw
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) October 14, 2017
This is what I expect ndi Imo to do to that stup!d statue of Jacob Zuma erected by Rochas Okorocha. pic.twitter.com/oGXIy21pDH
— Agwọ Tụrụ Mbe (@Henrikachi) October 15, 2017
unpaid salaries
Ur MCM Gov Rochas Okorocha spent 520M 2 erect statue of SA President Jacob Zuma in Owerri while owing workers salaries.
Pray 4 him gidigan
— Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) October 15, 2017
Rochas Okorocha:Go prepare a budget.I wnt 2 make a statue 4 Jacob Zuma.
sir, yu haven't paid ur workers?
Rochas: d statue is more important. pic.twitter.com/LszfHISA4e
— jessica clark (@clarksimi) October 15, 2017
Gov Rochas Okorocha
spent 520M 2 erect statue of SA
President Jacob Zuma in Owerri while owing workers salaries.He is a mad man.
— Tobi Samuel (@iam_foley) October 15, 2017
Who has Rochas Okorocha's twitter handle? He's a foolish man
— UCHE (@WIZEINTHEBEAT) October 15, 2017
Starched brain
The stretch marks in Rochas Okorocha's brain are well starched
— Calito Felipe (@SledgeEmcee) October 15, 2017
And he wants to be President?
After seeing Rochas Okorocha celebrate Jacob Zuma with over half a billion naira, it's my conclusion that Africa needs a revolution. This guy actually wanted to be president for God sake. If you are still supporting these guys you need a brain check. pic.twitter.com/TCpXlnFc9I
— Val Onaiwu (@valonaiwu) October 15, 2017
Is this the same Rochas Okorocha that want to be the president of Nigeria? Bad leadership is our problem in Nigeria.
— PEREZ (@___perez94) October 15, 2017
Imbecility!
Rochas Okorocha elects a statue for Jacob Zuma in Imo State! Imbecile beget imbecile
— DAVID OBINNA (@ProPeace_SE) October 15, 2017
Unlucky Imo
IMO state and rubbish governors (Since 1999 till date). Achike Udenwa- Ikedi Ohakim- Rochas Okorocha 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/NYQrCKPo1T
— Mr. Carter (@afuwape_abiola) October 15, 2017
What did Imo state do to deserve Rochas Okorocha?
— Chelsea Goddess (@goodwoman_) October 15, 2017
What a waste!
Am sure they would employ security guards to secure the status Bcus of that is not done IMO boys go bring that rubbish down before two days
Rochas is corrupt and foolish
Right now am watching Al Jazeera and the former president of South Africa who handed over to Nelson Mandela, is talking about this same man called Zuma! He just said under Zuma, corruption is flourishing. Am not surprised at the Imo State Governor because there is a proverb which says, “Birds of same feather flock together “
Jacob Zuma is his grand patron in the occult kingdom. As he is leaving the state house come 2019 that statue must go down. Mad fool.
Okorocha is a PSYCHOPATH..
Why all this unnecessary waste of the country’s resources, imagine N520m for a president dats allow his people to kill your country man….smh
why fly no go support shite..
He’s seriously insane
But I have ever tried to know the main reason this was done to honour him. Don’t say such words to your governor.
Please which reason, did Jacob build schools or give them money to pay salaries. Please don’t defend such a stupid action. That was how Rocha’s went and shake hands with Obama he went and print the picks an hang all over the entire IMO state
The only good thing okoro could think of,na to come mould Zuma for Im place. Hmmmmm! Okoro you yab ooooooo……
What nonsense…
So many mad people in this country…
Protecting his invedtments in South Africa
Keep vigilante there oo
I no fit shout
The people should pull it down.
Is this what the people of Imo need.
What did jacob zuma did about his people killing Nigerians in his country and u spend money building his nonsense statue in this country if i will have my way i will destroy it.