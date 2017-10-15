The Thread: “Dear Rochas Okorocha, you’re mad for this statue of Jacob Zuma”

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has just erected a statue of President Jacob Zuma of South Africa and Nigerians are not cool with it.

That’s not all. The governor also named a street after Zuma and conferred him with the chieftaincy title – Ochiagha di oha mma of Igbo land.

Trust Nigerians, they already registered their anger and disappointment on Twitter.

See reactions below:

Like Rochas, like Fayose

What Ayodele Fayose is to PDP is same thing Rochas Okorocha is to APC. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) October 15, 2017

When we talk about CLASSIC & UNDILUTED buffoonery, PDP has Ayo Fayose APC has Rochas Okorocha They are both Governors 1 – 1 draw. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Banky (@AdeBanqie) October 15, 2017

Rochas Okorocha: Imo state people hate this Jacob Zuma statue, let me build one for Nnamdi Azikiwe His Inner mind: No, build one for Mugabe pic.twitter.com/aLNxaRgsQz — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) October 15, 2017

Rochas has gone mad

Rochas Okorocha really might have a mental problem and we'll all be here thinking it's just bants. — Sensei. (@SirHenry_) October 15, 2017

It can only take a man great in yansh-licking to reach this height of stupidity.

Rochas Okorocha over do am this time. Tufiakwa! pic.twitter.com/8lPONS7JoL — Agwọ Tụrụ Mbe (@Henrikachi) October 15, 2017

Rochas Okorocha:The Mad King of Imo State. — Joseph Mez (@Iam_mizzytan) October 15, 2017

Dear Rochas Okorocha you're mad for this statue of Jacob Zuma you built in Imo State. pic.twitter.com/Hg2l7Akkd0 — A B D U L-W A S I U (@Uthman_Waxcav) October 15, 2017

I know today is Sunday & this is probably wrong, but Rochas Okorocha is very mad for this statue of Jacob Zuma He built in Imo State pic.twitter.com/5O0JTIY48x — Tweeter Active (@_Tweeteractive) October 15, 2017

A disgrace

South African social media platforms have been laughing at us for hours. Rochas Okorocha has disgraced ALL Nigerians not just Imo state pic.twitter.com/NoulrI2WGm — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) October 14, 2017

Rochas Okorocha should have just stayed a benevolent billionaire. A statue for Jacob Zuma is the height of insanity at a time like this. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 15, 2017

Jacob Zuma rock

Won't be suprised if Rochas Okorocha brings Jacob Zuma to Abuja and rename Zuma rock to Jacob Zuma rock. — SUPERHEATED STEAM (@dhe_Mechanic) October 15, 2017

S.A Twitter patiently waiting for a teeetwar with TwitterNG so that they can troll us with Governor Rochas Okorocha's stupidity. pic.twitter.com/JmhHIhnPLA — PRESIDENT OKONKWO (@IkechuQwu) October 15, 2017

Nigerians: Governor Rochas Okorocha is owing civil servant salaries. Jacob Zuma: And so ? pic.twitter.com/MsfqtvhNz4 — Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) October 15, 2017

Remember Xenophobia

Rochas Okorocha built statue & road to honour Zuma, South Africa pres. Rumour* Statue- N520M😨 But, Nigerians are presently attacked in SA😢 pic.twitter.com/recOs0bpd4 — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) October 15, 2017

#AdForumCo Rochas Okorocha spent 520M on a statue of SA President Jacob Zuma who has done nothing to stop Xenophobic attacks on our citizens pic.twitter.com/FyXhB0SbAh — AdForumCo (@AdForumCo) October 15, 2017

Rochas Okorocha celebrating Jacob Zuma who hasnt done anything tangible to stop Xenophobic attack on Nigerians is shameful. Imo State i hail pic.twitter.com/yaIxS6z1q7 — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) October 15, 2017

knock it down!

.@SAPresident statue unveiled in Imo State by Rochas Okorocha. I predict the inappropriate dung will get knocked down within a year. pic.twitter.com/c66OyeEyIw — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) October 14, 2017

This is what I expect ndi Imo to do to that stup!d statue of Jacob Zuma erected by Rochas Okorocha. pic.twitter.com/oGXIy21pDH — Agwọ Tụrụ Mbe (@Henrikachi) October 15, 2017

unpaid salaries

Ur MCM Gov Rochas Okorocha spent 520M 2 erect statue of SA President Jacob Zuma in Owerri while owing workers salaries. Pray 4 him gidigan — Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) October 15, 2017

Rochas Okorocha:Go prepare a budget.I wnt 2 make a statue 4 Jacob Zuma.

sir, yu haven't paid ur workers?

Rochas: d statue is more important. pic.twitter.com/LszfHISA4e — jessica clark (@clarksimi) October 15, 2017

Gov Rochas Okorocha

spent 520M 2 erect statue of SA

President Jacob Zuma in Owerri while owing workers salaries.He is a mad man. — Tobi Samuel (@iam_foley) October 15, 2017

Who has Rochas Okorocha's twitter handle? He's a foolish man — UCHE (@WIZEINTHEBEAT) October 15, 2017

Starched brain

The stretch marks in Rochas Okorocha's brain are well starched — Calito Felipe (@SledgeEmcee) October 15, 2017

And he wants to be President?

After seeing Rochas Okorocha celebrate Jacob Zuma with over half a billion naira, it's my conclusion that Africa needs a revolution. This guy actually wanted to be president for God sake. If you are still supporting these guys you need a brain check. pic.twitter.com/TCpXlnFc9I — Val Onaiwu (@valonaiwu) October 15, 2017

Is this the same Rochas Okorocha that want to be the president of Nigeria? Bad leadership is our problem in Nigeria. — PEREZ (@___perez94) October 15, 2017

Imbecility!

Rochas Okorocha elects a statue for Jacob Zuma in Imo State! Imbecile beget imbecile — DAVID OBINNA (@ProPeace_SE) October 15, 2017

Unlucky Imo

IMO state and rubbish governors (Since 1999 till date). Achike Udenwa- Ikedi Ohakim- Rochas Okorocha 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/NYQrCKPo1T — Mr. Carter (@afuwape_abiola) October 15, 2017

What did Imo state do to deserve Rochas Okorocha? — Chelsea Goddess (@goodwoman_) October 15, 2017

What a waste!