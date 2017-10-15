The Thread: “Dear Rochas Okorocha, you’re mad for this statue of Jacob Zuma”

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has just erected a statue of President Jacob Zuma of South Africa and Nigerians are not cool with it.

That’s not all. The governor also named a street after Zuma and conferred him with the chieftaincy title – Ochiagha di oha mma of Igbo land.

Trust Nigerians, they already registered their anger and disappointment on Twitter.

See reactions below:

Like Rochas, like Fayose

Rochas has gone mad

A disgrace

Jacob Zuma rock

Remember Xenophobia

knock it down!

unpaid salaries

Starched brain

And he wants to be President?

Imbecility!

Unlucky Imo

What a waste!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

22 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Five Nigerians in hospital after attack by South African police

The Big 5: Three Nigerians killed in South Africa in less than one month, EFCC to begin auction of seized petroleum products, and other top stories

Another Nigerian killed by police in South Africa