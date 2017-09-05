Decision to end DACA is ‘cruelly wrong’ | Mark Zuckerberg berates Trump

The decision of President Donald Trump to rescind DACA has not been well-received by billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg, who expressed his dissatisfaction with the move on his created platform Facebook.

In his reaction, Zuckerberg, wrote, “This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it.”

Mark was among the over 400 business leaders who urged the president earlier this month to keep DACA in place and are still not in support of the move.

Attorney General Sessions in his statement backing DACA’s end said that “DACA was an overreach of executive power”, pointing to the fact that President Barack Obama bypassed Congress to pass DACA in 2012.

But while some criticised the move, many others are opposed entirely to DACA arguing that illegal immigrants snap up jobs meant to be available to U.S. citizens – a statement President Trump emphasised to during his press release.