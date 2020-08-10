Diezani Alison-Madueke calling out cyber fraudsters is the biggest irony you will see today

By Yetunde Oyelami

Former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, claims that social values have disintegrated to the point that cyber fraudsters, better known as yahoo-yahoo boys, have become role models within Nigerian society.

Diezani said this when giving a lecture at a virtual event on Friday that was also attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Speaking at the Ijaw National Development Group case, Diezani emphasized that Ijaw youths required mentoring. The blogger, Jackson Ude, who is publisher of Point Blank News, posted the videos on Twitter.

The former minister said, “The ones that have swag, as my son would say, the Yahoo Yahoo boys; these, in short, are the role models that they look at. Those are the ones that perpetuate negative norms and values in society. This is a travesty of an unfolding tragedy for us.”

This comment didn’t sit well with Nigerians on social media. And this is because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), previously investigated Diezani over money laundering allegations. According to the EFCC, the ex-minister fled the country as soon as she left office and her stay abroad made it hard for her to get back to respond to various criminal allegations against her. Ibrahim Magu, the suspended chairman of the EFCC, had already called on the extradition of Mrs. Diezani K. Alison-Madueke, adding that she looted a whopping sum of $2.5 billion.

Diezani Alison-Madueke is lecturing Ijaw youth on “societal values”. They invited her to speak in a virtual seminar. It’s the north who stole their oil money, not people from their region. That’s the definition of cursed, if there ever was one. It alll makes sense now — Susan (@SusanHenshaw50) August 10, 2020

It has always been evident that this country is a den of fraudsters. The only difference is that cyber fraudsters are the ones constantly facing criticisms, while political office holders are still stealing whooping sums and are comfortably lounging in their penthouses abroad. They also come out of hiding whenever they’re bored to nail yahoo boys to the cross over and over again.

It is no news that our society’s moral decadence has spiraled out of control. The irony is that those who aided and abetted to the decline of our economy are still the ones with the loudest voices. The voices of the masses may be loud on twitter but it has been stifled by a government that has become numb to the cries of its citizens. We don’t know when the flight of change will land in Nigeria, but we’re looking forward to it. But before that, when will “Hushmummy” woman up, and take the flight down to Nigeria to face the accusations leveled against her?