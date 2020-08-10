BBNaijaLockdown: 4 things Laycon must do to forget about Erica

By Preye Campbell

Laycon’s love story in the Lockdown house remains an interesting piece of entertainment. We have seen last week’s action and we have all had our say about him (even music star, Teni ‘prayed for sense’ for Laycon). Away from all that is the fact that Laycon just might have gone in too deep in this complicated element we call love. And when you are in a hot house like Big Brother’s, it is necessary to not be the victim of a misplaced priority.

The bottom line is that, at the end of the day, what matters in that house is the grand prize and not the prize of who gets Erica. Some can argue that Laycon can actually ‘bag’ Erica while gunning for the grand prize. True, but for a housemate who only finds you ‘mentally attractive’, winning N85 million might actually be an easier task.

So, how can Laycon forget Erica this week?

1. Focus On His Games

A New week brings new games for the housemates. And this is given utmost care and attention because it is one way by which housemates can endear themselves to the viewers, Ozo enjoyed this benefit last week after winning most of his games. Laycon too has been in the winning end of some of these games in the last week and he now needs to focus on getting more wins. Of course, this will distract him from his lovelorn issue while also acing the voting polls.

2. Build Stronger Relationships With The Housemates

This is a new Big Brother, where housemates decide one another’s fate. In the last two weeks, the housemates’ votes has been the bridge between eviction and a stay in the house. And the trend will not stop anytime soon. A lot of the housemates have already keyed into the strategy of building positive relationships in the house and Laycon should not be one to deviate from this. Where one ‘relationship’ seems to be heading south, at least another should earn you good votes and a spot in the final.

3. Talk More About His Music

Laycon’s Who Is Laycon? EP has already garnered 1 million streams across different music streaming platforms. So far, the rapper has received much love from fans across the country. And we love it when he talks about his music in the house. He already told Big Brother in his Diary sessions about his plans to further work on his music when he leaves the house (we don’t know how soon that can be). We expect Laycon to get a lot of inspiration for another music project from his time in the house so far.

And we can even guess that somehow, you-know-who will surface in that line. But that’s for the future. The present is for the 26 year old best graduating Philosophy student at the University of Lagos to get his act – and his heart – together.

4. Give Us More Content (Bar Entanglements)

The iCON fanbase love it when their star man gives them entertainment. We love it when he bonds well with the house and continually gives us his philosophical offerings. We love it when he brings his A-game on Saturday parties. These are things that endear him to the fans. Ultimately, the churn of content drives up the votes whether with Laycon or any other housemate.