BBNaijaLockdown: Is Prince the king of situationships?

By Oyinlola Thomas

Big Brother Lockdown housemate Prince, who prides himself in his ability to combine modelling, fashion designing and interior decoration alongside his degree in Pure Physics is currently seen as the king of ‘situationships‘. As a one time Mr Nigeria winner, Prince brought in his charm and found himself entangled in the trio – Wathoni, Nengi and Tolanibaj – and confused on who to choose.

Prince‘s initial attraction was towards Nengi, meanwhile, Ozo was also attracted to Nengi. Wathoni, on the other hand, threaded carefully thinking Prince – Nengi relationship was a done deal. Unknown to her, Tolanibaj also had eyes for Prince and eventually got him, at least that’s what it seems.

Few days ago, Tolanibaj challenged Prince in a conversation for him to prove that he wants her.

“You like me but how many girls have you told that here. Put in the effort for me. I’m the prize, if you don’t see me for who I am, I’ll leave you” She said.

On the other hand, Prince had told his fellow male housemates that he would keep his distance from Nengi, if she kept swaying between him and Ozo.

While talking with TrikkyTee after their Saturday party, Prince hinted on the budding toxicity with Tolanibaj. Prince shared how he found Tolanibaj‘s outburst after seeing him dancing with Wathoni rather unnecessary. He further admitted that he enjoyed the attention he got while being involved in the Nengi – Ozo love triangle. However, he revealed that he has decided to build a cordial relationship with everyone.

All Tolanibaj pressed on was for Prince to set boundaries with other female housemates especially with Wathoni but according to TrikkyTee, the true threat remains Nengi.

Ebuka, during the live eviction show, shook tables by asking Wathoni to air her opinion on the new Prince – Tolanibaj relationship. As predicted, Wathoni claimed to be okay with it but thought Prince would end up with Nengi instead.

Wathoni still feels the need for Prince to publicly declare his stance with the other female housemates. Nengi isn’t pleased with the strain on her friendship with Prince. Tolanibaj sees herself as Prince‘s number one but not the only one. Has the ‘Prince – Tolanibaj ship’ come to stay? Only time will tell.