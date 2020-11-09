DJ Switch in Canada, #AmbitiousErica Vs Icons, Lord Lugard and Fiona Shaw | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I hear DJ Switch has switched to Canada 🇨🇦? I hope it’s true☺️ — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) November 9, 2020

Nigeria till New York calls out to me!

2.

If DJ Switch eventually settles down in Canada and have family there and then one day maybe her son or daughter now wins an election in Canada, people like Governor Fayemi of Ekiti will now tweet "That's our daughter from Nigeria"



THE THUNDER…….. — Big Uncle 🔴🕊️ (@Usmanashafe) November 9, 2020

It’s the thunder for us!

3.

I’m gonna need iclowns to make sure their medical aids are in order coz if a mere treadmill is gonna do them like this, I’m not sure if they’ll live to see the 14th of March.

The 13th of March is going to finish them, they are going to be admitted in hospital 🥂#AmbitiousErica pic.twitter.com/srBSDYga58 — Ona go die ⭐️ (@lethabomothoa_) November 9, 2020

But we’ve seen these before, no?

4.

Lord Luggard ooo 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dx2osRvSic — Kelvin Shekau Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 9, 2020

Please what’s going on here?

5.

"@AfamDeluxo: Lmaoooooooooooo!!!! What in Lord Luggard's name do these people smoke? 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Ywt5vYNQa0 — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) November 9, 2020

Lord Lugard, why??

6.

I'll buy it from Trump and gift it to Biden https://t.co/R5FPAhYmG0 — Michael B Jordan (@michaelb_jord) November 9, 2020

Mid life crisis 2.0

7.

Retweet if you played this Game 🤗 pic.twitter.com/1gKuU5wp68 — JOSHUA🌟 (@ItzAJoshua) November 9, 2020

Indomie generation keep off.

8.

"I will never leave you" has left.

"The light of my life" don off light

"I can't imagine my life without you" is married.

"My forever" no even last 3 month.

"I am happy you are mine" self don run.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/USEHl5yKWa — BornofLagos🇳🇬 (@Iam_AkogJnr) November 9, 2020

Lol…

9.

I’m introvert asf .. I’ll call you back hoping you don’t answer the phone 💀 — Legon fuck boy 💜👑 (@selorm_123) November 9, 2020

SMH…

10.

May our helper not see us as to fresh to be in need of help — Tolu omo daddy (@Tolu_duroo) November 9, 2020

Please who gets it?