Exposed! : 6 Nigerians convicted in UAE for funding Boko Haram | #TheYNaijaCover

Social media was abuzz when news of the conviction of six Nigerians over their alleged funding of insurgent group, Boko Haram, made it to the internet. 

The accused, Surajo Abubakar Muhammad and Saleh Yusuf Adamu, were sentenced to life imprisonment while the remaining four, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, AbdurRahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf and Muhammad Ibrahim Isa were handed ten-year imprisonment sentences respectively. Part of the accusations levelled against them includes cash transfers totalling $782,000.00 to Boko Haram as shown in court documents between 2015 and 2016.

An Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), upheld the conviction after they lost an earlier appeal at a lower court.

This development has proven that there’s a major political undertone to the insurgent group’s activities. The incessant killings of innocent Nigerians have been going on for far too long yet it seems efforts from the Nigerian Army to curb it has barely made a dent.

This shocking discovery has shown that there are some powerful and influential figures behind the scenes floating these terrorists. The government must set its target on these actors, especially since the battle against them, on the grounds, are only losing us soldiers and gaining us very little victory. 

