WASSCE to begin Nov 30 for private candidates —WAEC, Ahmed Mu’azu now Acting INEC chairman | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

WASSCE to begin Nov 30 for private candidates —WAEC

The West African Examinations Council, on Monday, announced the postponement of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates in Nigeria.

Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, announced this development in a statement; stating that the examination would now commence on Monday, November 30, 2020.

“The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria wishes to inform all registered candidates for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series and the general public that there has been a change in timetable.

“The examination, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020 will no longer hold as planned, due to circumstances beyond our control.

“The examination has now been rescheduled to commence on Monday, November 30, 2020,” the statement read.

Ahmed Mu’azu now acting INEC chairman

Ahmed Mu’azu, a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, has been appointed the acting chairman of INEC.

Mu’azu, who represents the north-east at the commission, is replacing Mahmood Yakubu whose tenure has expired. Although the outgoing chairman has been reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate is yet to confirm his reappointment.

Yakubu, in a speech at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, said the national commissioners agreed that Mu’azu will take over as the acting chairman pending the confirmation.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining national commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission,” he said.

INEC national commissioner, Nahuche resigns

A national commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Nahuche has resigned his appointment from the commission.

Nahuche, who represented the North West Zone and heads the Estate, Works and Transport Committee, is said to have resigned his appointment due to personal reasons.

National Commission and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye confirmed the development; adding that President Muhammadu Buhari had accepted his resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation.

Niger State Governor tests positive for COVID-19

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This development was disclosed via Bello’s Twitter handle, on Monday; stating that he was now on self isolation.

“I have tested positive to ‪#COVID19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation,” the statement read.

NCDC confirms 94 new COVID-19 cases

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac November 9, 2020

DJ Switch in Canada, #AmbitiousErica Vs Icons, Lord Lugard and Fiona Shaw | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 9, 2020

Lekki Shooting: Protesters were happy to see us, Army tells Lagos panel, There isn’t enough evidence to prosecute 33 indicted SARS operatives – Malami | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Lekki shooting: Protesters were happy to see us, army tells Lagos panel The 65 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, the ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 8, 2020

Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, TY Bello | Meet YNaija’s Top 10 Gospel Artistes for October

Gospel music in Nigeria has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel through mainly ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 8, 2020

Tiwa Savage talks on suicide attempt, The new face of money – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 7, 2020

EndSARS protests, Candlelight vigils, Felaberation…See YNaija’s Top 10 Events for October

The month of October was an eventful, gruelling and significant month in Nigeria’s history. Most events were tinged with heavy ...

Michael Isaac November 6, 2020

Sanwo-Olu away, The real Shekau, When God blocks you | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail