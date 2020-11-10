WASSCE to begin Nov 30 for private candidates —WAEC, Ahmed Mu’azu now Acting INEC chairman | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

WASSCE to begin Nov 30 for private candidates —WAEC

The West African Examinations Council, on Monday, announced the postponement of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates in Nigeria.

Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, announced this development in a statement; stating that the examination would now commence on Monday, November 30, 2020.

“The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria wishes to inform all registered candidates for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series and the general public that there has been a change in timetable.

“The examination, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020 will no longer hold as planned, due to circumstances beyond our control.

“The examination has now been rescheduled to commence on Monday, November 30, 2020,” the statement read.

Ahmed Mu’azu now acting INEC chairman

Ahmed Mu’azu, a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, has been appointed the acting chairman of INEC.

Mu’azu, who represents the north-east at the commission, is replacing Mahmood Yakubu whose tenure has expired. Although the outgoing chairman has been reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate is yet to confirm his reappointment.

Yakubu, in a speech at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday, said the national commissioners agreed that Mu’azu will take over as the acting chairman pending the confirmation.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining national commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission,” he said.

INEC national commissioner, Nahuche resigns

A national commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Nahuche has resigned his appointment from the commission.

Nahuche, who represented the North West Zone and heads the Estate, Works and Transport Committee, is said to have resigned his appointment due to personal reasons.

National Commission and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye confirmed the development; adding that President Muhammadu Buhari had accepted his resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation.

Niger State Governor tests positive for COVID-19

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This development was disclosed via Bello’s Twitter handle, on Monday; stating that he was now on self isolation.

“I have tested positive to ‪#COVID19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation,” the statement read.

NCDC confirms 94 new COVID-19 cases

94 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-50

FCT-24

Kwara-9

Edo-4

Kaduna-3

Ondo-2

Plateau-2



64,184 confirmed

60,069 discharged

1,158 deaths pic.twitter.com/GRT4acYS75 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 9, 2020