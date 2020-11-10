Afropolis.org gathers 90 Nigerian artistes from 30 cities at home and abroad to commemorate Chinua Achebe @ 90

Chinua  Achebe was  born  on  November  16,  1930  in  Ogidi  village,  Anambra,  Nigeria.  He meant different  things  to  different  artistes  in  different  disciplines. Thus, we  have  put  together  an interdisciplinary exploration of the things he gave his life’s works to as a commemoration of his 90th posthumous birthday.

This two-day  gathering  billed for 15 and 16 November 2020, will be a  creative attempt to remember, to reincarnate and  to  reinvigorate  the  grandeur  of  his  eloquence,  his  interest  in extracting  old  concerns  from  the  new,  as  well  as  his  lifelong  commitment  to  the  questions  of human dignity.

 The latest #ENDSARS uprising provides a perfect backdrop for  this  special  event;  a period  of unrest  and  unprecedented  mass  protest  across  Nigeria,  led  mainly  by  the  youths. On social media, the  language of  both words  and  images is  that  of  the  immediate,  the  now, and  the urgent.  Yet the pernicious disposition of the Nigerian  police,  elites  and  leaders  is  rooted  in  an inescapable  history  of  many  failed  attempts to chart the  course of a  nation. 

Today,  one  might say that we have been presented with another opportunity to draw a definite line between the old    and   the    new.    But    we    all    know    that    history   has    a   thing    for    self-repetition.

With welcome  message  from  the  son  of  Chinua  Achebe,  Dr.  Chidi  Achebe,  this  gathering  will feature other high  level luminary  speakers  from different part  of  the  world,  visual  and  literary art  exhibitions  from  renowned  artists  from  Nigerians  at  home  and  abroad, monologues  from Achebe’s writings, performance poetry, films, dance, related podcasts and music at no cost.

Make  plans  to  join  us  for  a  uniquely  immersive  and  engaging  digital  gathering,  guaranteed  to inspire  a  new generation  of  change  agents  who  are  changing  the  face  of  world  history  from everywhere.

Register now on afropolis.org to  build  your  schedule  and  join  this  special  gathering  of  90+ Nigerian  artistes,  from  30  cities  at  home  and  abroad,  in  the  commemoration  of  the  great Chinua Achebe.

