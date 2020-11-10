Afropolis.org gathers 90 Nigerian artistes from 30 cities at home and abroad to commemorate Chinua Achebe @ 90

Chinua Achebe was born on November 16, 1930 in Ogidi village, Anambra, Nigeria. He meant different things to different artistes in different disciplines. Thus, we have put together an interdisciplinary exploration of the things he gave his life’s works to as a commemoration of his 90th posthumous birthday.



This two-day gathering billed for 15 and 16 November 2020, will be a creative attempt to remember, to reincarnate and to reinvigorate the grandeur of his eloquence, his interest in extracting old concerns from the new, as well as his lifelong commitment to the questions of human dignity.

The latest #ENDSARS uprising provides a perfect backdrop for this special event; a period of unrest and unprecedented mass protest across Nigeria, led mainly by the youths. On social media, the language of both words and images is that of the immediate, the now, and the urgent. Yet the pernicious disposition of the Nigerian police, elites and leaders is rooted in an inescapable history of many failed attempts to chart the course of a nation.

Today, one might say that we have been presented with another opportunity to draw a definite line between the old and the new. But we all know that history has a thing for self-repetition.



With welcome message from the son of Chinua Achebe, Dr. Chidi Achebe, this gathering will feature other high level luminary speakers from different part of the world, visual and literary art exhibitions from renowned artists from Nigerians at home and abroad, monologues from Achebe’s writings, performance poetry, films, dance, related podcasts and music at no cost.

Make plans to join us for a uniquely immersive and engaging digital gathering, guaranteed to inspire a new generation of change agents who are changing the face of world history from everywhere.

Register now on afropolis.org to build your schedule and join this special gathering of 90+ Nigerian artistes, from 30 cities at home and abroad, in the commemoration of the great Chinua Achebe.