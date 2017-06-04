Donald Trump slams the Mayor of London and JK Rowling has a ‘swift’ reply

British novelist, JK Rowling, responded to Donald Trump’s tweet on the Mayor of London’s comments, in the wake of the London terror attack.

The Mayor of London had said residents should remain calm, as “there was no cause for alarm.”

Trump said, “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Harris then replied saying there were no guns because the assailants had no access to guns.

It's called 'leadership', Donald. The terrorists were dead 8 minutes after police got the call. If we need an alarmist blowhard, we'll call. https://t.co/NUiy9j4fBt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 4, 2017