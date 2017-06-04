Buhari reportedly secures $50m for Enugu, Nsukka water scheme

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly secured a loan of $50 million from African Finance Corporation (AFC) for the upgrade of Enugu, Nsukka Urban Water Scheme.
The DG spoke in Enugu at the inauguration of Enugu State Caucus of the APC.
Okechukwu, who is a member of the 37-man caucus headed by the State Chairman of the APC, Ben Nwoye, also explained efforts being made to key Enugu State into the Social Investment Programme of the President, Daily Post reports.
Among members of the 37-man Enugu State Caucus of the APC are His Excellencies, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Jim Nwobodo, Group Captain (retd) J. Orji, Chief Sullivan Chime, Hon Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, Special Adviser, Justice Reform, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku, G.B. Onoh, Sam Onyishi, Okey Ezea and others.
