Buhari reportedly secures $50m for Enugu, Nsukka water scheme

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly secured a loan of $50 million from African Finance Corporation (AFC) for the upgrade of Enugu, Nsukka Urban Water Scheme.

The Director General of VON, Osita Okechukwu, announced this on Saturday.

The DG spoke in Enugu at the inauguration of Enugu State Caucus of the APC.

Okechukwu, who is a member of the 37-man caucus headed by the State Chairman of the APC, Ben Nwoye, also explained efforts being made to key Enugu State into the Social Investment Programme of the President, Daily Post reports.

“We are making efforts to see that our members in Enugu here benefit from the Social Investment Programme. If you are a plumber, barber, electrician, motor mechanic you forward your name through the leadership of the party. If you are not but you have somebody, you come forward with his name because we want to make sure that the money when it comes will be channelled to those who will make proper use of it. We also have the cooperative scheme as part of the Social Investment,” Okechukwu said.

Among members of the 37-man Enugu State Caucus of the APC are His Excellencies, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Jim Nwobodo, Group Captain (retd) J. Orji, Chief Sullivan Chime, Hon Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, Special Adviser, Justice Reform, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku, G.B. Onoh, Sam Onyishi, Okey Ezea and others.