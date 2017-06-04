Kanu is not afraid of prison – IPOB

Pro-Biafra group, IPOB, have said that Nnamdi Kanu is not afraid of going back to prison.

The group, in a statement, by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, published Daily Post, said this in the light of those calling for rearrest.

The statement said the call grew from the success of the sit-at-home protest declared by Kanu, which it said witnessed a large participation.

It read, “Arresting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu again cannot stop the agitation rather it will be a very big mistake on the side of Federal Government and her security operatives because when the security operatives arrested him on his arrival from London in his hotel room in Lagos it sparked protests and rallies across the world.

“Arresting him again will draw the attention of the world leaders and other relevant world organizations closer to the quest for Biafra independence.

“Therefore, we don’t give a damn, whether they arrest him or not we don’t bother. Keeping Nnamdi Kanu in or out of Nigeria prison matters nothing to us because the restoration effort continues unabated. Having Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in prison is always good for the struggle to restore Biafra.

“IPOB and it’s leadership are not even deterred by any threat from any corner because what we are doing is inalienable rights to all the indigenous people around the world and it was enshrined in the United Nations charter.”