[The Church Blog]: The beautiful love experience that the Adefarasins are

In this era of broken marriages, domestic violence and the seeming “scum-ness” of men especially among our public figures, there is an increasing need for models who can continually help to spread the ideology that marriage still works.

Anyways, yesterday, June 03, 2017, was Pastor Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin’s 22nd wedding anniversary. Pastor Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin are the senior pastors of House on the Rock Church and are undoubtedly one of the most coveted couples especially in the Christian scene. Their marriage constantly gives us hope that one can be a “spiri” and still marry a fine babe. [Note to the single brothers].

Of a truth, Pastor Paul and Ifeanyi have not just taught us the word from the pulpit, they have lived the word by showing us the example through their lives.

Their marriage is blessed with 3 children. [At least for now. LOL]

The Church Blog is grateful to God for the beautiful love experience that Pastor Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin are.

Below are some of the greetings sent to them on social media from friends and family.

