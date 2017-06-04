If Donald Trump doesn’t lead, the American people will – Al Gore

Former Vice President Albert Gore on Sunday chided President Donald Trump’s for decision to exit the Paris climate agreement, calling it a “reckless” choice that “undermines America’s standing in the world,”

Al Gore said American business leaders and governors will move forward and reduce carbon emissions without Trump.

“I think it was reckless; I think it was indefensible and undermines America’s standing in the world and threatens the ability of humanity to solve the climate crisis in time,” said on CNN.

“The decision was a terribly mistaken decision, but in the aftermath of that decision, we need to move forward regardless of what he decides.”

Gore, a major advocate for fighting climate change, added: “And the good news is, that the American people are going to provide leadership even if President Trump will not provide leadership.

“The Paris agreement was really historic,” he said. “But it laid the foundation for the faster progress that’s needed in order to solve the climate crisis in time. And we could have faster progress with presidential leadership, but we’re going to keep moving forward regardless of President Trump.”

Also on ABC News, Al Gore said the American people won’t sit back and watch President Trump destroy the economy with his policies, referring particularly to the Paris Accord.

About 195 countries signed onto the Paris accord, which was negotiated in 2015 to set targets for decreasing carbon emissions to fight man-made climate change.