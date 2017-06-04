Members of the N’Assembly to acquire N50m flats

Members of the National Assembly are reportedly subscribing to a mortgage facility that will make each lawmaker emit N2.5m every month.

The lawmakers, Punch reports, are buying flats in an estate close to Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja at N50 million each, while payment for each unit will be spread over 20 months.

The Senate had, at the resumption of plenary on April 4, 2017, entered an executive session, where the mortgage facility was discussed behind closed doors.

“An estate developer brought the idea, believing that payment for the facility will be secure, being that members of the National Assembly will have regular income during the two-year payment period. It is a smart move for the developer,” a senator who was at the meeting said.

He said, “The Chairman of Senate Services Committee, Ibrahim Gobir, announced that some estate developers wanted to sell housing units and those interested would pay in installment.

“You will put your name down if you are interested and N2.5m installment will be deducted from your account monthly for 20 months. It is more like the federal mortgage facility.”

On former governors, he said, “The former governors have their houses in Maitama, what will they do with mortgage facility? But I know those who applied for two units – about five of them – and N5m will be deducted from their accounts every month.

“Also, it is like savings for those who want to invest in it. Even if they do not subscribe to the service, they will eventually spend the money before the month ends. Sometimes, if you don’t have the money to spend, you will manage yourself. I just put down my name to show that.”

The members of the House of Representatives might be allowed to tap into the facility, the senator said.

When asked about the mortgage facility, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, “I don’t know anything about it,” he said.