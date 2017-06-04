The Thread: “How the f_k are you the president?” | Americans and Britons drag Trump over hate tweets

A city was briefly overrun by terror as terrorist attacks were carried out in three locations, which left 7 dead and more than 40 persons wounded. So the Mayor of London took out time to reassure tourists and residents. Watch:

We are all shocked and angry today – but this is our city. We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism. pic.twitter.com/kcosumkdCR — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 4, 2017

And Trump flew into a rage:

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Okay, daddy.

These Trump tweets did not go down well with Americans and Britons either, and there was a quick backlash:

UK citizens explode

How dare you attack our Mayor. Britain is meant to be your closest ally, but instead you're taking swipes on social media. Ridiculous. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) June 4, 2017

@SadiqKhan is still more popular than Trump. — Lucy Sharvet (@ScarletJedi) June 4, 2017

A fart in a lift is more popular than Trump. Sadiq Khan is a great Mayor of London. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) June 4, 2017

Americans throw punches in,too

Trump telling us to get smart is like a 600-pound person telling everybody else to go on a diet. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 4, 2017

Yeah cause they have gun control in the U.K. you fucking moron. — Mike Mendez (@madmanmendez) June 4, 2017

How the fuck are you the president? Jesus Christ. — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) June 4, 2017

