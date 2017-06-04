The Thread: “How the f_k are you the president?” | Americans and Britons drag Trump over hate tweets

A city was briefly overrun by terror as terrorist attacks were carried out in three locations, which left 7 dead and more than 40 persons wounded. So the Mayor of London took out time to reassure tourists and residents. Watch:

And Trump flew into a rage:

Okay, daddy.

These Trump tweets did not go down well with Americans and Britons either, and there was a quick backlash:

UK citizens explode

Americans throw punches in,too

*Whispers*: 306 votes?

