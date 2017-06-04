Babatunde Fashola climbs to the top ten, as Geoffrey Onyeama takes top spot | YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has dropped out of the top ten in the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Ministers this week.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement summoned Adeosun over the alleged payment of N17 billion for procurement of office equipment. While issuing the summons, the Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Oluwole Oke, said Adeosun, alongside the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris, and former Accountant-General of the Federation Mr Jonah Otunla, had violated the provisions of section 15 of the Public Procurement Act 2007 as it pertained to the role of procurement entities.

Oke said the minister must provide documents that included the president’s approval for the contract, agreement signed by the contractors and record of payment of the contract by the Ministry.

According to him, the summons was necessitated because there was a document from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation showing that they had paid N17 billion on the contract.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed dropped five places in the rankings this week. Mohammed’s slump was due to his statement on Thursday concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s health status. While speaking during a live radio programme, ‘Morning Crossfire’ on Nigeria Info 95.1FM, the minister said, “my answer is very simple. Mr President is our father, he is the leader of the nation and I think he deserves the best in terms of medical treatment.”

Mohammed’s statement is unfair to many Nigerians who have to grapple with an almost non-existent healthcare system. As much as Buhari deserves the best, every citizen also deserve world-class healthcare service.

The Minster of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau has slipped off the top ten this week. The spate of insecurity in the country is assuming a frightening state. Just yesterday Boko Haram fighters killed 21 persons in villages near Chibok. There have also been cases of kidnap in the past weeks. Just last week, a member of the House of Representatives was kidnapped, just as suspected Fulani herdsmen have been on an uncontrolled killing spree in the country, with no solution in sight.

In a week where most ministers either misfired with their statements or performances, Babatunde Fashola of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, rose to the number ten position. Fashola during the week called for a reduction in house rent nationwide. He made the call while speaking at the inauguration of the board members of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria in Abuja, querying the “practice of demanding rent for two, three years in advance from people who get their salaries monthly in arrears?”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama took the top position this week from the previous occupier, Professor Isaac Adewole of the Health Ministry. Onyeama in the past week held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow strengthening ties between both nations. The minister was also quick to express Nigeria’s disappointment in US President, Donald Trump’s decision to pull his country out of the Paris Deal, promising that Nigeria will “continue to implement our commitments under the Paris Climate deal”.

Nigeria believes the Paris Climate deal is for the benefit of our planet & are disappointed with the decision of the US Govt to withdraw. pic.twitter.com/Tda3nDczZi — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) June 3, 2017

See the top ten below:

Name Designation State Rank This Week Rank Last Week Geoffrey Onyeama Minister of Foreign Affairs Enugu 1 4 Prof. Issac Adewole Minster of Health Osun 2 1 Abubakar Malami Minister of Justice & Attorney-General of the Federation Kebbi 3 2 Rotimi Amaechi Minister of Transportation Rivers 4 6 Kayode Fayemi Minister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development) Ekiti 5 7 Chris Ngige Minister of Labour & Employment Anambra 6 8 Usani Uguru Minister of Niger Delta Cross River 7 9 Muhammadu Bello Minister of Federal Capital Territory Adamawa 8 10 Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali Minister of Defence Zamfara 9 11 Babatunde Fashola Minister of Power. Works and Housing Lagos 10 17

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎