Why Buhari chose UK hospitals – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has explained why Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, had to use the services of UK hospitals in place of hospitals in Nigeria.
Speaking on Thursday during a live radio programme, ‘Morning Crossfire’ on Nigeria Info 95.1FM, Mohammed said, “my answer is very simple. Mr President is our father, he is the leader of the nation and I think he deserves the best in terms of medical treatment.”
That was a reply to an angry caller who criticised the President for barring public officials from travelling abroad for medical treatment and yet rescinds on that order.
2 Comments
Buhari deserves the best, and the best could only be found outside Nigeria. You see your life? Same people same old ways of governance. Nothing changed. You promised heaven and earth with no distant times in Nigeria during campaign. Where are those promises? Simply put that Buhari is not receiving treatment in Nigeria because you want to hide his health status from Nigerians. For how long shall this politics continue?
So what about the rest of us then? We deserve rubbish healthcare. U need to see a shrink sir.