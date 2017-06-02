Entertainment Roundup: Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert sells out in six minutes, Davido drops new hit single ‘FALL’ | More stories

Thursday was packed with some of the biggest entertainment stories of our time – from shocking revelations to new releases – here are some of them and others that unraveled while you slept and are sure to buzz today.

Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert tickets sold out in…

Wait for it!

Six minutes.

We told you days ago that Ariana Grande will be returning to Manchester on June 4 for a benefit concert to raise funds for victims of the terror attack that was unleashed on her concert in May.

Tickets for the One Love Manchester concert went on sale as promised on Thursday and in the first six minutes of opening the sales, 45,000 tickets had been purchased.

E!News reports that ticketing company, Ticketmaster has also announced that the concert is now free to attend for everyone who bought tickets to the previous show that was attacked. They just have to provide proof and register online.

Performers at the benefit concert include Usher, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix and Black Eyed Peas.

Since we mentioned Black Eyed Peas, we might as well just break the news…

Fergie is no longer with the Black Eyed Peas



It’s sad to know that the group’s lead vocalist, Fergie has departed to focus on her solo project.

Will.i.am made this known in an interview with Ahlan! Magazine where he said Fergie Ferg is “working on her solo project at the moment, we’re on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music.”

Will Fergie be replaced soon and by who?

Will.i.am said, “As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie” BUT “Nicole Scherzinger is on the new BEP project as well, I don’t want to go into details how she’s involved yet,…”

BEP (with no Fergie) will be performing at the opening ceremony of the 2017 UEFA Champions League in Cardiff.

New Releases

Davido’s FALL is finally out after days of teasing. The single was produced by Kiddominant and the visual which is set for release on Monday was directed by Daps. Listen to FALL here (we promise there’s no 30 billion on this one):

2baba is back! Like he never left…

This time, he has a spanking new video for his single Holy Holy, shot by the prolific, Clarence Peters. Trust us when we say this video is a must watch.

Banky W drops Songs about U

Well, not really about you but about his wife, Adesua Etomi.

The 10-track EP features acts like Chidinma, Maleek Berry and upcoming, Nonso Amadi.

Songs about U is available on iTunes.

Olamide’s new hit track, Wavy Level also had its visuals released on Thursday. Watch here: