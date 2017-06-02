The Media Blog: Dear Accelerate TV, thank you deeply for King Women

When we thought it couldn’t get any better, King Women arrived with this sublime interview of Chioma Omeruah aka Chigurl.

This interview is a gem. It’s a deft mix of soul, humour, passion, pain, confession, disappointment, shame, all underlined by such a searing human, honesty is exactly the stuff that the world’s best interviews are made of.

You don’t cry like you probably did at the Taiwo Ajai-Lycett interview or the Tara Fela Durotoye interview. But only because the emotions are so intense, and so complete, that it almost feels like tears disrespect the moment. It is that good.

Now, we know that the guys at Accelerate TV think we don’t like them much, which is far from the truth, course. We pay attention to them because we see all that they want to be and know all that they can be. Our feedback is aimed at making them better. We have always respected what they do.

Maverick is a great show. Day Pass is well executed. We really like the weekly news roundup, and not just because the host, Biodun Laaro, is a beloved alumnus (who needs to do more television, because he’s so talented!), we don’t love the Shade Corner, but we respect what it’s trying to do. On and on. (Even though, we are sorry, but we can’t pretend to like ‘On the Real).

‘King Women’ though is exactly what we think the channel is, and has been trying to do: original, earthy, world-standard and empowered.

It’s not just one of the finest pieces of online television that Nigeria has today, it’s one of the finest pieces of Nigerian television, period.

Please don’t stop.