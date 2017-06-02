John Boyega, 25 hailed by critic since for his leading role in the stage play Woyzeck

Nigerian- British actor, John Boyega, 25 has been hailed by critic since his stage play Woyzeck started showing in Theatre in London. The play is set in Berlin during The Cold War in the 1980s where a young soldier (John Boyega) and the love of his life are desperately trying to build a better future for their child.

Recently the leading man of the Star Wars film franchise, Boyega has been bringing enormous physical and emotional power to stage for Woyzeck showing at the Old Vic Theatre. The Guardian described him as “compelling to watch” – proudly this comes after he won the 2016 BAFTA Rising Star Award and Empire Award for Best Male Newcomer (2016).

The play hasn’t been short of its own real life drama. Earlier last month in May, Boyega was in the Old Vic Theatre in central London when a forced evacuation was carried out due to a bomb threat. “I feel safe on stage because I have been trained for it. I’m just surprised I go home every night with my voice still intact,” he said to The BBC.

Boyega was born in Peckham London to Nigerian parents, he started acting on stage and then moved on to movies. His breakout role was in the urban sci-fi movie, Attack The Block (2011) then in the historical fiction drama film Half of a Yellow Sun (2013). Soon after that he landed the role of a lifetime when he played Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). Speaking to the BBC, Boyega says he knew it would be crazy even before he got the role in Star Wars. “You don’t just stumble onto a franchise, it is a long audition process,” he explains. “Even before then, this is what you aspire to be in, to be part of a big movie that you get to capitalise on.”

“Yeah, yeah, I guess I will (be famous for the rest of my life). Unless I do something dumb.”

We can’t wait to descend on the cinemas this Christmas when Star Wars: The Last Jedi return.