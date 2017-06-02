The YNaija Tracklist: Reps reject bill to create south east commission | Obama attacks Donald Trump over his Paris deal decision | More stories

From the papers, a tracklist.

Reps reject bill to create south-east commission – YNaija

Air Passenger traffic drops by 31.3% – NBS – YNaija

Dino Melaye sues Kogi governor over LG election – YNaija

Obama attacks Donald Trump for his Paris deal decision – YNaija

“They ganged up to kill the bill”, Onyema speaks on south-east commission – YNaija

Senate fails to confirm 12 INEC nominees  – The Nation

Nursing student allegedly impregnated by lecturer gives birth – Punch

Senate halts debate on FRA over Degree, HND dichotomy – Vanguard

Trump administration appeals ban case to supreme court – CNN

Global dismay at US climate deal pullout – BBC

