“They ganged up to kill the bill”, Reps member, Onyema speaks on south east commission

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chukwuka Onyema, has said that there was a gang up to kill the bill seeking to create the South-East Development Commission.

The House rejected the bill after Speaker Dogara put it to a voice vote.

Onyema, who sponsored the bill, stormed out of the chamber, alongside some south-east lawmakers, after the bill was thrown out, Daily Post reports.

When asked by newsmen if he would keep to his word and resign, the angry Onyema said: “I have not done it, wait for a formal thing.”

“Two things happened, it was obvious that there was a gang up to kill this bill. People that are supposed to be fasting came back and shouted ‘nay’,” he said.

“We all heard it and still the presiding officer gave it to the ‘nays’. This bill does not affect anybody in any way. This is something that is for developmental purposes.

“Why are we killing it? And we are talking about marginalisation, that we are not marginalised? We are marginalised, it is obvious that we are being marginalised. By Tuesday, you will hear what you want to hear”‎, he added.