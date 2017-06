A Bill for an Act to Establish the South East Development Commission has passed the second reading.

The Nigerian Senate has however passed the bill to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters who are to report back in four weeks.

The bill seeks to act as a catalyst to develop the commercial potentials of the South East, 2017 (SB. 303).

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu supported the Bill.

[Read Also:] “They ganged up to kill the bill”, Reps member, Onyema speaks on south-east commission