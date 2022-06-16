3 airlines may collapse soon – Operators; Catholic Church comments on Muslim-Muslim ticket | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Three airlines may collapse soon – Operators

Inflation rises to 17.71%

PDP NWC reportedly endorses Wike to be Atiku’s running mate

Catholic Church says a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket is insensitive

Senate seeks trial of prison officials over illegal remand of children

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Three airlines may collapse soon – Operators

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) said Wednesday, that over 70 airlines have gone into extinction in Nigeria in the past few years and three others currently in operation may collapse in the coming weeks, Punch reports.

AON attributed the consistent collapse of airlines in Nigeria to the excessive charges confronting operators in the sector, among other concerns.

It, however, explained that the major reason capable of crumbling the operations of airlines currently was the high cost of aviation fuel, popularly called Jet A1.

Inflation rises to 17.71%

Nigeria’s inflation rate has again surged to 17.71 per cent, according to the latest figures by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report read in part, “This means that the headline inflation rate slowed down in the month of May when compared to the same month in the previous year (i.e. the year 2021). Increases were recorded in all classification of individual consumption by purpose divisions that yielded the headline index.”

PDP NWC reportedly endorses Wike to be Atiku’s running mate

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers, as the vice-presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections, The Cable reports.

The report says the NWC members voted 13-3 to endorse the report of the panel which had earlier nominated Wike for the VP ticket.

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta, got three votes.

Catholic Church says a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket is insensitive

The church made its position on Tuesday in a press statement jointly signed by Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi, secretary-general of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, and Michael Nsikak Umoh, its director of social communications.

“With the present glaring crisis and division in the nation, a Muslim-Muslim ticket would be most insensitive and a tacit endorsement of the negative voices of many non-state actors who have been threatening this nation’s unity and peaceful coexistence without an arrest.

“We, therefore, strongly advise those political parties toying with divisive agendas to have a rethink by presenting a more inclusive ticket, while calling on all people of goodwill to resist this budding injustice that may be hatched against a cross-section of the people,” the statement reads in part.

Senate seeks trial of prison officials over illegal remand of children

The Senate Wednesday, directed the Federal Ministry of Justice to prosecute any official of the Correctional Service found complicit in the unlawful incarceration of minors in the country.

It also directed its Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Interior to investigate the circumstances surrounding the admission of minors into Borstal facilities.

The Senate further urged State Houses of Assembly to domesticate the Child Rights Act 2003 and implored relevant authorities to ensure its implementation