Top U.S Intelligence chiefs testify at Senate hearing

Top U.S intelligence officials are currently testifying at a Senate hearing on the law governing the collection of foreign intelligence, known as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act or FISA, accordingto reports.
The hearing comes amid varying reports, a major one being that President Donald Trump attempted to interfere with the FBI investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 election.
Politico reports some of the highlights of the hearing have been;
Coats might not be open to discussing private conversations he may have had with the president but not in a public forum
“I do not feel it’s appropriate for me to in a public session in which confidential conversations between the president and myself,” he said. “I don’t believe that it’s appropriate for me to address that in a public session.”