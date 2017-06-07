Top U.S Intelligence chiefs testify at Senate hearing

Top U.S intelligence officials are currently testifying at a Senate hearing on the law governing the collection of foreign intelligence, known as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act or FISA, according to reports.

The hearing comes amid varying reports, a major one being that President Donald Trump attempted to interfere with the FBI investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Politico reports some of the highlights of the hearing have been;

Coats might not be open to discussing private conversations he may have had with the president but not in a public forum

“I do not feel it’s appropriate for me to in a public session in which confidential conversations between the president and myself,” he said. “I don’t believe that it’s appropriate for me to address that in a public session.”

Reports that President Trump has tried to interfere with an ongoing FBI investigation are appalling Vice Chairman of the hearing, Mark Warner informed the intel chiefs that he would be asking questions outside the topic of Wednesday’s hearing on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. “I’ll be asking, about those reports today because if any of this is true it would be an appalling and improper use of our intelligence professionals, an act, if true, that could erode the public’s trust in our intelligence institutions.”݀ Rogers refused to address private conversations he may have had with Trump He said “But I will make the following comment, In the three-plus years that I have been the director of the National Security Agency, to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believed to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate, and to the best of my recollection during that same period of service, I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so.”