Atiku blasts Northern, South-East groups over statements

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has, On Wednesday, condemned the planned action of “The Kaduna Declaration” and the consequent response by the Ohanaeze Youth Council.

The Northern Coalition had ordered the Igbos living in the North to vacate the region within three months, and the Hausas in the South to return home.

Responding, the Ohanaeze Youth said the Igbos cannot leave after investing trillions in developing the region. However, asking the Igbos living in the North to prepare for war, as the Northern youth have asked for a call to arms.

[Read Also:] “They are uncultured, ungrateful” | Northern group gives Igbos 3 months to vacate

Taking to Twitter, the former vice president, said, “Our country is too precious; our problems are too pressing to pander to divisive rhetoric.

“The ultimatum issued by a Northern youth coalition to the Igbos to quit the region is provocative, and a grave threat to national security.

“The counter response by a South-east group to Northerners is also reckless and thoughtless.”

[Read Also:] Ohanaeze Youth reply Northern youth, says Igbos can’t vacate region

Our country is too precious; our problems are too pressing to pander to divisive rhetoric. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 7, 2017

The ultimatum issued by a Northern youth coalition to the Igbos to quit the region is provocative, and a grave threat to national security. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 7, 2017

The counter response by a South-east group to Northerners is also reckless and thoughtless. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 7, 2017