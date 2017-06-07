Ohanaeze youth reply Northern youth, says Igbos can’t vacate region

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has said, on Wednesday, that the Igbo cannot leave the North, after spending N44 trillion to develop the region.

The Council also advised Igbo residents in the North to prepare for any attack by Northerners.

This is in reaction to the three months ultimatum given by a Northern group, “The Kaduna Declaration”, asking the Igbos to vacate and the Hausa in the South to return home, by October 1.

Speaking to newsmen after a meeting in Enugu, the National President of the OYC, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the threat is a call to arms and swift response will be given when necessary.

“Igbo cannot leave the North after spending over N44 trillion to develop the region,” Punch reports.