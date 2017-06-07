[The Alausa Blog]: Parents of kidnapped school children stage protest at Ambode’s office

The parents of the kidnapped students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe, held a protest at the office of Governor Ambode, Wednesday. The protest was to demand the rescue of their children 14 days after their kidnap.

The parents claimed that they had communicated with the kidnappers and some of them had been told Tuesday that four of their children were ill, and would no longer negotiate with the government. Mothers of some of the kidnapped children were inconsolable, one of them said “If I have the money they are demanding, I would not have sent my son to that school,” she said.

Mr. Dapo Adesega, the spokesperson for the parents, lamented that their children had been with the kidnappers for 14 days and that the state government had not been in any form of communication with them.

“If we had not come here today, we won’t have heard anything from the government. The kidnappers said we cannot speak with our children again. They said four of them are ill. We want the government to help us,” he said.

Another parent said raising the N100m ransom demanded was not feasible and the parents offered to give the kidnappers N10m, but it had been rejected.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Muslim Folami; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community and Communications, Kehinde Bamigbetan; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on the Environment, Babatunde Hunpe, who received the protesters, assured the protesters their children would be rescued and returned to their children safely. “Work is going on and soon, your children will be released to you.” he said.