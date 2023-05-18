EFCC Probes Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle for Alleged N70bn Fraud

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged fraud of N70 billion, according to the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC has also confirmed that former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was recently apprehended by the commission for an alleged N22 billion fraud, is still in custody.

During a press briefing on Thursday, the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, addressed the situation and cautioned Nigerians against being swayed by Matawalle’s recent statements. The governor had made accusations against Bawa and challenged the commission to target members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

While the agency initially did not feel compelled to respond to Matawalle’s remarks, Bawa, speaking through the EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, clarified the situation in order to set the record straight.

Nwajah stated, “It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate. Is this a case of a ‘thief’ saying he must not be touched until other ‘thieves’ are caught? Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate to the EFCC whom to arrest, when, and where. Suspects in the custody of the Commission cut across all sectors and social class. The qualification to get a space in the Commission’s detention facility is to commit a crime. It does not matter whether you are a priest, Imam, Governor, or minister. Currently, a former Minister of Power is in the custody of the EFCC over a N22 billion corruption allegation. That conveniently did not attract Matawalle’s attention.”

The EFCC’s investigation into Governor Matawalle’s alleged N70 billion fraud and the detention of former Minister Sale Mamman for an alleged N22 billion fraud demonstrate the agency’s commitment to combating corruption across various sectors. The response to Matawalle’s remarks emphasizes the agency’s independence and its obligation to uphold the law without bias.

This development adds to the ongoing scrutiny of corruption in Nigeria and reinforces the importance of accountability and transparency in government affairs. The EFCC continues its efforts to ensure that individuals implicated in corruption allegations, regardless of their positions or affiliations, face appropriate legal consequences.

